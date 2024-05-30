Mansfield teen punched man who tried to help him avoid trouble outside night club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield teen punched a man who was trying to help him avoid a confrontation outside Rush night club, a court has heard.

Jayden Hyatt-Jones was arguing with a female member of the door staff at around 1.45am on April 6, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

His victim said: "I tried to usher him away so he wouldn't get into further trouble and said, 'It's not worth it’."

Hyatt-Jones, aged 19, punched him in the face with a blow that knocked him off his feet and he was restrained by other passersby.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

His victim received a visible mark, and suffered pain, discomfort and a grazed wrist.

The case was adjourned to see if police would consider giving him a warning but they refused because Hyatt-Jones made no comment when he was interviewed.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Hyatt-Jones, who has no previous convictions, couldn't remember exactly what happened but claimed he was manhandled by a male member of the door staff.

“This is completely out of character and he is very sorry he injured the complainant,” she said.

The defendant, who works full time as a roofer and lives with his mum, has no issues with drugs or alcohol, Ms Thorpe added.

Hyatt-Jones, of Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The presiding magistrate told him: “You had too much to drink and you were out of control. He was trying to calm things.”