Mansfield teen involved in anti-social behaviour jailed

A Mansfield teenager, who was involved in anti-social behaviour in the town, has been jailed after pleading guilty to breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Mitchell Mayes, aged 19, formerly of Jenkins Avenue, also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Mitchell Mayes

He was sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court where he was given a 12-week prison term and handed a 12-month driving ban.

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield District Commander, said: "Mayes has been involved in anti-social behaviour on the Ladybrook Estate for a number of years and is responsible for a great deal of stress and upset to residents and business owners.

"I hope the prison sentence imposed by the court shows our residents and businesses that we will take positive action against persistent offenders.

“We take breaches of Criminal Behaviour Orders extremely seriously and we will arrest anyone found to be in breach of them.

“The Ladybrook Estate and Layton Burroughs are priorities for us at the moment and we won’t hesitate to take positive action against anyone committing anti-social behaviour.

“We continue to work closely with Mansfield District Council and we remain committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and making Mansfield a safer place to live, work and visit.”

Councillor Amanda Fisher, Portfolio Holder for Safer Communities and Wellbeing at Mansfield District Council, said: "Our Community Safety Team including neighbourhood wardens, anti-social behaviour case officers and CCTV team work closely with the police and are pleased at this positive result for the local community.

“We will continue to work in partnership to improve safety and tackle unacceptable behaviour that affects the quality of life in our neighbourhoods.

“We have recently installed a CCTV camera in Ladybrook, which will be monitored 24/7, and will assist in tackling these issues.”

Mayes was sentenced on Thursday, June 27.

