Mansfield teen carried machete down his trousers to ‘scare off’ another boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield teenager who hid a rusty machete down the back of his trousers to scare off another boy didn't think about the potentially horrifying consequences of carrying it, a court has heard.

Brooklyn Hodgkinson handed it over after police received reports of a weapon among a group of young people on Westfield Lane, at 4.30pm on March 31.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said he found it two or three months earlier next to a shed on Ladybrook Park and didn't take it home because there are young children there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead he hid it in the park but didn’t want to say if he’d argued with anyone that night or say why he was carrying it.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Hodgkinson, who has no previous convictions, had only just turned 18. “We have the whole issue of maturity here. He didn’t think what could happen in these circumstances. He knows he has let his family down.”

Ms Pursglove said he has reduced his cannabis intake and hopes to work in fire-proofing.

Hodgkinson, of Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield, admitted possessing a blade in a public place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, district judge Gillian Young told him: “We see the very worst outcomes in these courts with people carrying knives and the damage caused.

"It is worrying you had this to scare off another young person. I think you do lack maturity. I hope you will do something very helpful to the community.”