Mansfield taxi hijacker carried out dirty protest

A Mansfield man who jumped into a stolen taxi and took cash and other items from it, later performed a dirty protest in his cell, a court heard.

Robert Barraclough and another man saw the keys to a Ford Mondeo had been left while the driver went to buy a can of Tango, when it was parked on Rosemary Street, on January 21.

CCTV footage inside the taxi, which is rented from Ace ABC Taxis, showed Barraclough "having a good search in the central console", said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

He was driven to an address on Ladybrook Lane to buy heroin and crack cocaine to feed his £200 habit, she said.

When he was arrested on May 2, he defecated in his cell and threw it, and food, around the cell.

He denied being carried in a vehicle, taken without the owner's consent, criminal damage and theft, on May 3, but failed to turn up for his trial on July 11, and he was convicted in his absence.

The court heard that more than £1,300 of damage was caused to the taxi, and that a mobile phone and charger were taken, along with £495 takings from the night before, £20 - £25 in change for customers, and a wallet and a driving licence, which cost £20 to replace.

Ms Fawcett said costs of £620 were also sought for the trial.

David Grant, mitigating, said Barraclough suffers from epilepsy.

Barraclough, 44, of Derby Road, admitted committing a further offence during a suspended sentence order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge, but no compensation was awarded. He was jailed for a total of 12 weeks.