Mansfield taxi driver thankful of support after knife-point robbery

A Mansfield taxi driver who was allegedly robbed at knife-point has thanked regular customers and colleagues who collected money for his stolen takings.

Cabbie Nazrul Meah, 43, co-owns taxi firms Delta and NCars and was taking a customer from the Quaker Way taxi rank in Mansfield to Forest Town at about 9.45pm on Friday, December 28.

Taxi driver Nazrul Meah.

Upon arrival at Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, he says the customer “pulled out a knife” and “threatened to kill” him if he did not hand over his profits from that day.

He said: “When I picked him up from Mansfield he seemed very agitated in the back and didn’t say much.

“It wasn’t until we got to Forest Town that he pulled out the knife to demand money.

“Of course it was very scary and I did what he said, but I got a good look at him and remembered what he looked like so I called the police.”

The man stole £110 of takings from Nazrul, however thanks to the generosity of his regular customers and colleagues he now has double his initial taking for the day.

Nazrul thanked those who helped him and says he wants to give some money to charity.

He said: “When my regulars heard what happened they were so supportive and a lot of them offered to give me money - in total from customers I managed to make the whole £110 back.

“However taxi drivers also had a collection amongst themselves so I have double.

Taxi driver Nazrul Meah who was robbed at knife point by a customer in Forest Town, is supported by his fellow taxi drivers, Shaun Parkin from Delta and Kizy Hollingsworth who co-owns Delta and NCars with Naz.

“I think it is unfair that my customers chipped in so much so I am going to donate the second half to charity - though I am not sure which one yet.

“I have spoken to the police and hopefully they will catch the man soon.”

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it is investigating the incident and released a description of the robber.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating a suspected robbery in Forest Town.

“We were called to Clipstone Road West at around 9.45pm on Friday, December 28, to reports that a taxi driver had been threatened by a man with a knife and demanded to hand over cash.

“The offender is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall and of a medium build with short brown hair and a beard.

“He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a navy blue hooded top with the hood up and white trainers.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“If you saw anything or have any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting incident 811 of December.”