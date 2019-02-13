Mansfield store fined for selling ‘high-risk’ out-of-date foods

A Mansfield store has been ordered to pay a total of £4,100 after being found selling food months past their use-by dates.

Dayim, which runs Cagla UK Market, Ladybrook Lane, admitted three offences under food safety and hygiene regulations.

Cagla UK, Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield. Picture: Google Earth.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the charges related to putting food out for sale that was unsafe, failing to register the food business with Mansfield District Council and failing to put in place food safety procedures.

The prosecution followed a routine food hygiene inspection by Mansfield District Council environmental health officers in April 2018.

A council spokesman said the officers “found numerous high-risk items” including cured meat, fish, paté and yoghurts past their use-by date.

Out of 145 items surrendered for disposal, 88 had expired use-by dates and some products had been re-labelled into English incorrectly.

Officers found there was no food safety management system on site and no record of temperature monitoring for the fridges.

Sentencing, Ian Kirk, presiding magistrate, said: “Some of the items were a week or so out of date but some were months out of date.

He said: “It is disappointing that you took on a business with no knowledge of how to run it and also disappointing that your employee had no training as to what she should do in her job role.”

Dayim was fined £1,000 for each offence and ordered to pay £1,000 prosecution costs, as well as a victim surcharge of £100.

Speaking afterward, Councillor Bill Drewett, portfolio holder for safer communities, said: “If it had not been for the council’s diligence in carrying out a routine check on this shop, these food hygiene offences may never have come to light until someone had become ill from eating out-of-date food.

“It is vitally important all food businesses register with the council so proper hygiene standards can be put in place and monitored.”