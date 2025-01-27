Mansfield stabbing: Teenager arrested after man knifed in the leg

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the leg in Mansfield.

Police were called to Violet Hill at 1.43pm on Friday, January 24, after an incident involving a group of people on bikes.

The rider of an electric bike was stopped by officers nearby before being taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.

Police have arrested a teenager after a man was stabbed in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

An 18-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and detectives are appealing for additional witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident played out in full view of multiple witnesses.

“We have already spoken to many of those people and have also reviewed a considerable amount of CCTV and other video footage overnight.

“As we work to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident, it is vital for any additional witnesses come forward.

“As well as those who saw the altercation itself, we would also like to hear from anyone who saw a group of young men riding electric bikes in the area on the afternoon it happened.

“Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in this investigation, so I urge people to come forward without delay.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward in confidence by calling 101 and quoting incident 348 of 24 January 2025.