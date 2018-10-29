Mansfield shoppers "shocked but not surprised" at stabbing in town centre

Shoppers in Mansfield have given their reactions after a teenage boy was stabbed in the town centre.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing near West Gate, Mansfield, at 2.50pm today (October 29).

The cordon. Image from Becca Stopp.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre after suffering stab wounds to the back.

Two boys, aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

Shoppers said that they are "becoming frightened to be in the town centre", however a number of people were not shocked by the incident.

Annie Statham, aged 23, works at JD Sport in the Four Seasons shopping centre. She said: "It is definitely concerning that something like this could happen, especially in broad daylight.

"It is strange that you can come out on your lunch and see something so shocking, most people just want to go and get a sausage roll and relax and not have to see somebody get stabbed.

"I think the main thing is that somebody was either carrying a knife or a weapon during the day, and because it is kids you start to worry about their life at home.

"It definitely affects business too, people are already concerned about coming into the town centre and now with this happening it just shows why - and, with the cordon in place, a number of shops have had to close early and lose money."

19-year-old Kai Mason from Langwith and his friend were sitting in nearby Costa Coffee during the aftermath of the incident.

They said: "If it was kids misbehaving in the town centre and they knew each other then you would think the attack is premeditated.

"For this to happen it means there are people carrying knives in Mansfield and that is when you know there is a problem.

"I think something needs to be done to stop behaviour like this in the town centre because it is putting people off."

Staff in nearby shops said that they heard a lot of loud noise and a number of teenagers running around shouting that somebody had been stabbed.

Two members of staff in the Cardzone shop, which is immediately next to the cordon, said that while they did not see anything, they were now terrified to leave their workplace.

Another shopper, who did not want to be named, added: "I am shocked but not surprised that this has happened, you see and hear a lot of disturbances from kids nowadays and it needs to stop.

"People have been causing a nuisance in the town centre for far too long, and to be honest this incident is disgusting."

No information has been released in relation to the condition of the 16-year-old boy in hospital.

If anyone has any information, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 478 of October 29 2018.