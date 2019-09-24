Mansfield shoplifter jailed for 18 weeks

A man has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to shop thefts in Mansfield.

Matthew Lee Clarke of Midworth Street, Mansfield, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Friday, September 20 where he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for three shop thefts in Mansfield town centre.

Matthew Lee Clarke has been sentenced to jail for shoplifting

The 27-year-old Clarke was previously given an 8-week suspended sentence for thefts and community order offences, which he will now have to serve as part of his sentence.

PC Nathan Robinson on the Mansfield Town Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We're very pleased with this result and the fact that the work of the town centre team has paid off.

"It's a testament to the dedication of our neighbourhood team, and our partners, to tackling shop thefts in Mansfield.

"Shop theft in Mansfield will not be tolerated by the police, our partners or the courts, and we look to deter and prosecute any offenders where possible."