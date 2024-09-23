Mansfield shoplifter appealing for help to beat ‘spiralling’ drug addiction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield woman who stole sweets, coffee and detergent in a bid to fund a drug habit has appealed for help to tackle her addiction, a court has heard.

Jessica Ross walked out of Asda in Forest Town with £69 of goods on August 29, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

The court heard she received a six-month conditional discharge for shoplifting in December last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And she breached a conditional caution from April 24 by failing to complete a drugs awareness course because she didn't receive any paperwork.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Simon King, mitigating, said: "It is a not unfamiliar story of someone who has become addicted to drugs and steals to fund her habit.

"She is spiralling into more and more serious drug use.

"She says she is willing to work with anyone who will help her."

Ross, 28, of Tresswell Court, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned for a probation report before she is sentenced on October 15.