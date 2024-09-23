Mansfield shoplifter appealing for help to beat ‘spiralling’ drug addiction

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 15:00 BST
A Mansfield woman who stole sweets, coffee and detergent in a bid to fund a drug habit has appealed for help to tackle her addiction, a court has heard.

Jessica Ross walked out of Asda in Forest Town with £69 of goods on August 29, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

The court heard she received a six-month conditional discharge for shoplifting in December last year.

And she breached a conditional caution from April 24 by failing to complete a drugs awareness course because she didn't receive any paperwork.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Simon King, mitigating, said: "It is a not unfamiliar story of someone who has become addicted to drugs and steals to fund her habit.

"She is spiralling into more and more serious drug use.

"She says she is willing to work with anyone who will help her."

Ross, 28, of Tresswell Court, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned for a probation report before she is sentenced on October 15.