Mansfield sex offender was late notifying police about whereabouts four times
Andrew Cocker told officers he couldn't remember why he failed to attend the station on December 18, said he knew it would be shut on Boxing Day, and claimed "the weather must have been bad” when he missed appointments on January 15 and February 6.
On each occasion he turned up the next day, following a conviction from June 2006 which led to him being placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely, said Michael Little, prosecuting.
Cocker, 45, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday,
The court heard he has 19 previous convictions for 30 offences, including five sexual offences.
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Cocker made full admissions and deserved maximum credit for his early guilty pleas.
He only has two previous convictions for breaching the requirements, most recently in 2017, and “for the vast majority of the time he has complied fully.”
“The current breach arises at the time he was homeless,” said Mr Stocks. “When a person is homeless the notification requirements become more stringent.”
He said Cocker had to register every week for 15 months and was a day late on four occasions.
“As a consequence there was no increased risk of the commission of further offences,” said Mr Stocks.
Cocker has found work as a labourer and rents a room as a lodger.
He received a six-month conditional discharge, and must pay a £26 surcharge with £85 costs.