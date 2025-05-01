Mansfield sex offender was late notifying police about whereabouts four times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield sex offender who turned up a day late to notify police about his whereabouts on four occasions was homeless at the time, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Cocker told officers he couldn't remember why he failed to attend the station on December 18, said he knew it would be shut on Boxing Day, and claimed "the weather must have been bad” when he missed appointments on January 15 and February 6.

On each occasion he turned up the next day, following a conviction from June 2006 which led to him being placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely, said Michael Little, prosecuting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cocker, 45, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday,

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he has 19 previous convictions for 30 offences, including five sexual offences.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Cocker made full admissions and deserved maximum credit for his early guilty pleas.

He only has two previous convictions for breaching the requirements, most recently in 2017, and “for the vast majority of the time he has complied fully.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current breach arises at the time he was homeless,” said Mr Stocks. “When a person is homeless the notification requirements become more stringent.”

He said Cocker had to register every week for 15 months and was a day late on four occasions.

“As a consequence there was no increased risk of the commission of further offences,” said Mr Stocks.

Cocker has found work as a labourer and rents a room as a lodger.

He received a six-month conditional discharge, and must pay a £26 surcharge with £85 costs.