Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Kiszel, aged 72, was convicted in 2017 of making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images and given a community order.

He was also added to the sex offenders’ register and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which banned him from deleting his internet search history. During an unannounced visit to his home in March 2022, officers inspected his computer and discovered that he had been ignoring this instruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiszel was arrested and questioned by officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s management of violent and sexual offenders (MOSOVO) team. Further forensic examination of the device uncovered more than 700 extreme pornographic images involving people and animals. No images of children were found.

Paul Kiszel, aged 72, was convicted in 2017 of making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images and given a community order.

Kiszel, of Daniel Crescent, Mansfield, later pleaded guilty to breaching his sexual harm prevention order and to two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday 25 January he was given a ten month prison sentence suspended for 21 months and instructed to carry out rehabilitation activity. He will continue to be monitored closely by Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Constable Lisa Torrance said: “Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are often imposed during sentencing to protect the public from harm and to tightly restrict offenders’ future behaviour. These orders are extremely serious and are rigorously enforced by Nottinghamshire Police. As Kiszel has just found out to his cost, the courts also take an extremely dim view when they are flouted in this way.