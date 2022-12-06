Mansfield sex offender sent to crown court for failing to sign on at police station

Andrew Wycherley failed to report at the station on November 2, as part of notification requirments under the Sex Offenders Act, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

The offence put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence, for possessing child porn and extreme pornography, that was imposed at Nottingham Crown Court, in November last year.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He was convicted of possessing 31 category A images, eight category B images, and 25 category C images, where category A is the most extreme, as well as 37 extreme images, between February 2009 and December 2020.

Wycherley, aged 46, of Mount Street, Mansfield, admitted breaching the court order and the suspended sentence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

