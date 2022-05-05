Mansfield sex offender breached court order by applying for Poundland job

Ryan Greig was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order in June 2020, after he admitted two counts of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

At the same hearing he was handed a 12-month custodial term, suspended for two years.

Jon Fountain, prosecuting at Nottingham Crown Court, described Greig’s relationship with the underage girl as ‘consensual’ and said he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Nottingham Crown Court.

He said the 21-year-old attended a health and safety induction day at the chain store, but ‘never worked there for a single day’.

Greig, of New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted the breach on February 8.

Caroline Sellars, mitigating, said Greig’s support staff were ‘applauding him for trying to get work and it hadn't occurred to them it would be a breach’.

She said Greig, who suffers from learning difficulties, has a new job in a warehouse at weekends and plans to move from supported accommodation and into the community.

She said he is making progress in 'leaps and bounds’.

Sentencing, Judge Steven Coupland said: "There was no sexual motivation. It was more about him wanting to get back to work."

He told Greig: “You were all teed-up, ready to work. Sadly working in a shop isn't open to you.”