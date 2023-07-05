Mansfield scrap dealer warned to ‘stop taking things he’s not entitled to take’

Costel Cociu took the cooker from outside an address on Shaftesbury Avenue, on May 18, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard – and apologised when police arrested him.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said Cociu has three previous convictions for five offences and was last in trouble in February, this year, when he was fined and ordered to pay compensation for theft.

Cociu, aged 52, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, admitted theft by finding, via a Romanian interpreter.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: “He has admitted this matter from the outset and I would ask that he is given maximum credit.

“There may have been some miscommunication as a result of the language barrier. He was told it was not for taking.

“Cociu maintains it appeared to be in a state of disrepair at the time. He apologised for taking it and is eager to pay compensation.

“He has been running a scrap business since 2016 and has a limited record.”

Sentencing, magistrates told Cociu: "This is not the first time you have committed this type of offence.

“You need to be aware that if you continue down this route of taking things when you're not entitled to them you could finish up in custody.”