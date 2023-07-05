News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Mansfield scrap dealer warned to ‘stop taking things he’s not entitled to take’

A scrap dealer who stole a £70 oven left on a Mansfield driveway despite being told it was not abandoned has been warned to stop taking things he is not entitled to.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read

Costel Cociu took the cooker from outside an address on Shaftesbury Avenue, on May 18, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard – and apologised when police arrested him.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said Cociu has three previous convictions for five offences and was last in trouble in February, this year, when he was fined and ordered to pay compensation for theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cociu, aged 52, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, admitted theft by finding, via a Romanian interpreter.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular
Read More
Worksop boozer smashed neighbour’s window after waking up in hospital with no me...

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: “He has admitted this matter from the outset and I would ask that he is given maximum credit.

“There may have been some miscommunication as a result of the language barrier. He was told it was not for taking.

“Cociu maintains it appeared to be in a state of disrepair at the time. He apologised for taking it and is eager to pay compensation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He has been running a scrap business since 2016 and has a limited record.”

Sentencing, magistrates told Cociu: "This is not the first time you have committed this type of offence.

“You need to be aware that if you continue down this route of taking things when you're not entitled to them you could finish up in custody.”

Cociu was fined £346 and ordered to pay a £138 surcharge, £90 in costs and compensation of £70.