Mansfield schoolgirl 'approached by man' was 'isolated incident', police say

A 12-year-old Mansfield Woodhouse girl who was "grabbed by a man" while walking to school "was an isolated incident", according to police.

Teachers at Leas Park Junior School alerted parents to the issue via email after it emerged that the young girl was approached by a man yesterday morning (June 19) on her way to school.

Birkland Avenue, where the girl was approached.

The girl was approached near Birkland Avenue as she walked towards the school, as she crossed towards Rushpool Avenue.

Nottinghamshire Police were informed and children were given a "stranger danger" talk to ensure they understand the risks around talking to unknown people on their journey to school.

Police also believe the incident was "isolated" and have urged anyone who may have seen anything to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We were called at about 8.40am on Wednesday (June 19) following reports of a young girl being followed and grabbed by a man as she was walking in Mansfield Woodhouse.

"The 12-year-old was walking around Rushpool Avenue and Rufford Drive at the time.

"Officers believe this is an isolated incident and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers will continue to talk to a number of people throughout the course of the day.

"If anyone has any information, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 165 of June 19."

School staff assured parents that their children are safe.

In the statement to parents Helen Atkins, school principal, said: "I'm emailing to inform you about a serious incident that happened before school this morning.

"A child was walking to school and was approached by a man near Birkland Avenue, who tried to grab her from behind.

"She was incredibly brave and managed to wriggle free and run to her friend.

"There may have been a second man in a blue car.

"The police and local schools have all been informed, and all the children have had a general 'stranger danger' talk today at school.

"Whilst I don't want to alarm you, I felt you would want to be informed so that you can talk to your own child at home, and or be extra vigilant on your way to and from school."