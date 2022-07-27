Mansfield schoolchildren warned of stranger danger

Members of the Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team visited Holly Primary School, on Holly Drive, Forest Town to highlight ‘the importance of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour within the community’.
Pupils were shown the ‘Would You’ interactive video about online safety, the dangers of talking to strangers and the consequences of carrying a knife.
Children then got to see the kit officers use and were shown around the police vehicles.
Read More
A police team spokesman said: “We would like to thank all the staff and students at Holly Primary for a really enjoyable day and the lovely lunchtime meal.”