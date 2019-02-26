Mansfield school's 'deepest condolences' following Amber Peat's inquest

The Mansfield school which Amber Peat attended before her death in 2015 said it has an open-door policy in place following her inquest.

Amber died shortly after 17.50pm on Saturday, May 13, 2015 inside a hedgerow off Westfield Lane, Mansfield, as a result of hanging.

Amber Peat

Amber had made her way directly inside the hedgerow after leaving her home address following an argument with her family.

Assistant coroner Laurinder Bower said she could not be sure if Amber intended to kill herself after she crept into bushes after going missing from home and hanged herself. She concluded following the four week inquest into the death of the teen.

Amber joined Queen Elizabeth's Academy in the July before her death.

'Lessons have been learned' following Amber Peat death

A spokesman from the school said: "Following the conclusion of the inquest on Friday which examined the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Amber Peat, Queen Elizabeth’s Academy wish to express our deepest condolences to all those whose lives Amber touched

"In September 2016, Diverse Academies took over legal responsibility for the management and operation of Queen Elizabeth's Academy.

"At this point, all policies, procedures and protocols relating to safeguarding were re-written in line with trust policy, which included an overhaul of staff training, record keeping and systems for referral in respect of safeguarding.

"Following an Ofsted inspection on November 30, and December 1, 2016, this found that the arrangements for safeguarding are effective. We are reassured that the coroner recognised that the current safeguarding practice in place is robust.

"The academy prides itself in ensuring that safeguarding and the welfare of students is paramount at all times.

"Queen Elizabeth’s Academy operates an open-door policy for any parents or students who have been affected by this inquest, and our team are able to support and discuss any concerns they may have."