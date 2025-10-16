Mansfield robber jailed after knifepoint raid on Tesco Express store

A robber who pulled out a knife on a shop assistant during a raid on a busy community store was arrested within minutes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Meek walked into Tesco Express, in Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, wearing a face mask around 5pm on 7 August 2025.

He headed to the till and produced a knife from his jacket pocket before ordering the assistant to fill a bag with cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meek reached over, grabbed the bag and fled with around £40.

Jamie Meek was jailed for four-and-a-half years

Police gained a description of the offender, searched the area and officers spotted Meek getting into a car in nearby Kingsley Avenue.

He was detained and the jacket he had worn in the shop raid was found in the vehicle. The cash was located in the pockets of his shorts.

Meek repeatedly threatened and swore at officers while being transported to the custody suite and damaged the window of a police car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers later recovered the knife, a baseball cap and bag which had been dumped by the side of the road.

Meek was arrested within minutes of the offence

Meek, aged 40, of Baggaley Crescent, Mansfield, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (15 October).

He had earlier pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a knife in a public place and criminal damage.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Sansom, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meek walked into a busy store which was full of shoppers, produced a knife and threatened a shop worker.

“We will always respond quickly and robustly to any offence of this nature involving a weapon and officers were at the scene within minutes.

“Armed with a description they then quickly caught up with Meek and recovered the knife he had used in the raid.

“No one goes into work to be threatened in this manner and it must have been an upsetting ordeal for the victim.

“Likewise, Meek was abusive and aggressive towards officers so I’m pleased he has been put behind bars to reflect on his behaviour.”