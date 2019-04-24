Mansfield restaurant owner faces crown court for health and safety breaches

A Mansfield Woodhouse restaurant owner will be sentenced for breaching health and safety regulations at the crown court.

Gia Kamali, 44, of Byron Street, Mansfield, admitted breaching EU regulations covering cleaning, food hygiene and food preparation, and failing to take steps to improve by February 25, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The breaches were uncovered when council officers visited Mirch Massala, on Station Street, on March 9.

The court heard he failed to provide hot running water so staff could wash their hands, adequate facilties to clean utensils, or to put permanent hygiene proceduresin place.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “In view of what I have heard there has been, at the very least, a cavalier atitude.

“Because of the previous convictions, and the court’s necessary powers to protect the public, it seems to me that the custody threshold may well have been crossed.

“I am not prepared to deal with this by way of a financial penalty. Public safety and hygiene were at the bottom of your priorities.”

A probation report was ordered before Kamali appears at Nottingham Crown Court, on May 15, when he will be sentenced.