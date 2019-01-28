Mansfield residents protest council fly-tipping policy after arsonists strike

Residents who live near an alleyway which was targeted by arsonists and fly-tippers - leaving them feeling unsafe - have protested to get the area cleaned up.

More than 40 residents from Victoria Street and Moor Street in Mansfield who protested on the streets have urged Mansfield District Council to “stop fining innocent people” and to “bring the criminals to justice”.

This protest comes after your Chad reported that fly-tipped furniture and rubbish in the alleyway adjoining the two streets was set on fire.

Janice Melbourne, aged 75, has lived on Victoria Street for more than 30 years and came to your Chad after she received a letter from the district council telling her that if the fly-tip was not cleaned up then she and other residents would be footing a bill to clear it.

Mrs Melbourne who took part in the protest on Saturday, January 26, said the residents are feeling “fed up”.

She said: “It isn’t safe to go down the alleyway anymore and there are rats in it and people setting things on fire - the council are so indifferent - they don’t care.

“Next door have cat which has brought back rats since the fly-tipping happened.

“We feel like they are using us as cash cows - other people put out rubbish and the council charges us.We have decided to not pay the council when they move the rubbish they are going to have to keep threatening us.”

The council sent a letter to residents telling them to clean up the rubbish or pay for its removal on Saturday, January 19.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue say they believe that a fire on January 24 at 5,30am was started deliberately.

A spokesman for fire service said: “No one was injured but there was approximately 6-10 square metres of fire damage. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately.”

When asked about the fly-tipping the council said the alleyway was private land and that they had “no duty to remove fly-tipping there”.

The council also said that it will look at installing CCTV cameras to cover the alleyway.

Mrs Melbourne said that CCTV is the only way to stop fly-tippers, she said: “If CCTV is not put up no one will ever get caught.”