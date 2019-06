Police want to speak to these men after a debit card was taken from a supermarket in Mansfield

The card was taken from Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, on April 10 after it was left in the card reader.

Picture issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

The card was later used at the Hutt pub in Ravenshead.

Anyone who can help should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 598 of April 10.