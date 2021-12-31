Mansfield police unveil latest weapon in fighting crime

A mobile automatic number plate recognition camera system, allowing officers to track the movements of vehicles, has been fitted to a car used every day by Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield’s neighbourhood policing team.

Cameras have already been added to routes in and out of Mansfield and now a camera has been fitted to a police vehicle ‘that is nearly always on the move in and around the town centre’.

The force said the camera can automatically detect vehicles listed on the national police computer network and raise the alarm with officers.

Inspector Nick Butler, Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield district commander.

It can also feed information back to the network in real time about the location of other wanted vehicles.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Naylor, who has led the implementation, said: “The enhanced ANPR capability in Mansfield has already delivered more than 1.2 million reads and identified a number of vehicles involved in criminality leading to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and arrests for aggravated burglary.”

The scheme has been paid for out of Home Office Safer Streets funding for the county.

The automatic number plate recognition camera is mounted on the roof the vehicle.

Policing tool

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield district commander, said: “The ANPR recognition network is an invaluable policing tool because it allows us to accurately track vehicles used in criminal offences.

“Drug dealers in particular have reason to be nervous about these improvements as we are now more likely than ever to spot them and pull them over when they are driving on our roads.

“Car thieves also face a far greater chance of detection when our officers are able to track their movements so quickly. All in all, this investment in new technology is a huge win for pretty much everyone in the area.”

The camera is linked to a computer inside the vehicle.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “Thanks to funding from Safer Streets, we have been able to invest in new technology and equipment that will make life easier for Mansfield’s neighbourhood policing team and much more difficult for offenders.

“Criminals beware – if you are intent on causing harm and disruption to the lives of hardworking people, you will be caught.”