Mansfield Police Station front counter closed following fire

Mansfield Police station has been temporarily closed due to a fire.

Nottinghamshire police said the fire, which happened overnight (December 6) was quickly brought under control, has affected a number of police computer systems.

Members of the the public have been advised that police front counter services are currently unavailable at the site.

Anyone wishing to visit Mansfield Police Station's front counter is advised to visit their nearest alternative site at Kirkby in Ashfield Partnership Hub on Urban Road.

The front counter service is available 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday and Friday.

Nottinghamshire Police's supt Ian Roberts said: "We are dealing with localised disruption at the site, but as a force we have contingency plans in place to deal with this kind of incident.

"Those plans have been activated overnight to minimise disruption to the public and policing services in the Mansfield and Ashfield areas are largely unaffected.”