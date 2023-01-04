Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team has warned it will be working “on behalf of the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency enforcing number plate violations”.

A team spokesman said: “It has been noticed there are a large number of vehicles displaying registrations plates that do not conform to regulations. These include plates that have incorrect spacing, incorrect bolt placement, incorrect font and colour and invalid flags.”

The Mansfield Operation Reacher team are cracking down on unlawful car registration plates,

The team warned any drivers found to be in violation “could have their number plates seized and be reported with a penalty of £100 fine”.

“This is a polite reminder to ensure your vehicle registration plate is conforming to regulations.

