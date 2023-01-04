Mansfield police issue warning over car number plate violations
Motorists displaying unlawful number plates across Mansfield are being targeted by police.
Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team has warned it will be working “on behalf of the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency enforcing number plate violations”.
A team spokesman said: “It has been noticed there are a large number of vehicles displaying registrations plates that do not conform to regulations. These include plates that have incorrect spacing, incorrect bolt placement, incorrect font and colour and invalid flags.”
The team warned any drivers found to be in violation “could have their number plates seized and be reported with a penalty of £100 fine”.
“This is a polite reminder to ensure your vehicle registration plate is conforming to regulations.
“If it does not then please contact your number plate supplier who will make you a new set, you will need to show your log book and identification to have the plates made.”