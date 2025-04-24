Mansfield police found knife hidden in underwear of man who carried it in the street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers in Mansfield discovered a knife hidden in the underwear of a man who was seen carrying it in the street, a court has heard.

Taysharn Warner was arrested on Lavender Way, in Newark, on January 13 last year, said Lynn Bickley, prosecuting.

When he was searched at Mansfield Police Station the lock knife was discovered in his underwear.

The court heard he has 20 previous convictions for 33 offences.

And because he has a similar conviction for carrying a blade from 2017, he is liable to an automatic six-month jail term.

Warner's solicitor said he was jailed in October last year and that sentence pre-dates the January offence, but it was unclear why it has taken so long to come to court.

He is due to be released in June next year and eligible to serve the remainder of his sentence on a home detention curfew from July this year, she said.

She told magistrates he lost his mother while in custody and wasn't allowed compassionate leave to attend her funeral.

The court heard Warner has used his time in prison productively and has obtained a football coaching qualification and his CSCS card.

He hopes to return to a job he previously held as a refuse collector, she added.

Warner, aged 30, currently of HMP Wayland, Norfolk, admitted possessing a knife in a public place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He will serve 135 days alongside his current sentence and must pay a £154 surcharge.