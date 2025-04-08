Mansfield police cadets selected for role with Nottinghamshire’s High Sheriff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two new police cadets have been officially selected to support the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire.

Emily Ellis-Walker, 16, from Mansfield and Brecon Knowles, 17, from Cotgrave, both joined Nottinghamshire Police’s cadets programme in 2024.

They were officially welcomed to their new role at the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire installation and declaration ceremony in Nottingham City Council House’s grand ballroom on April 3.

The two cadets will now take up the role for the next year, which involves accompanying the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire Ed Attenborough to events and supporting with ceremonial duties.

The High Sheriff is a non-political appointment responsible for attending Royal visits to the county, actively encouraging crime prevention, and supporting the charity and voluntary sector.

Brecon said: “I feel really honoured that I get such a big opportunity and have the responsibility of the High Sherif role.”

Emily added: “It’s a very prestigious role, so it’s such an honour to be selected. I’m looking forward to meeting new people and going out in the community.”

Volunteer Police Cadets are the nationally recognised police uniformed youth group in England and Wales.

In Nottinghamshire, junior cadet sessions are available to secondary school students between Years 7 and 11, with senior cadet sessions available to those in Years 12 and 13.

A total of 31 cadet leaders, made up of police officers, staff and civilian volunteers, offer their time, skills and knowledge to operate the force’s six cadet bases by running weekly sessions during school term time to 148 young people across Nottinghamshire.

Jack Inquieti-Lamb, 17, from Giltbrook, has handed over the sash to his successors as he departs the High Sheriff cadet role.

He said: “Being a High Sheriff cadet has been a rewarding thing to do and I’m honoured to have done it for the past year.

“I’ve gone to a variety of different events, including the King’s birthday celebrations at Southwell Minister.

“This is my fifth and final year as a cadet and it’s nice to finish on a high.”

The cadets are part of the force’s Prevention Hub, which is a collaboration between multiple force departments responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.

Inspector Paul Peatfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s a real privilege that the High Sheriff’s office has again requested two of our cadets to accompany them on official duties.

“Cadets is all about encouraging young people to challenge themselves and gain confidence.

“Both Brecon and Emily have made excellent progress since they started with us as cadets, and I look forward to hearing about what they get up to over the coming months.”

Ed Attenborough, the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Emily and Brecon to the ceremony and install them as my new High Sheriff cadets.

“Under my tenure, I wanted two cadets that would support me in a wide range of duties, from attending functions to assisting with events.

“It’s important to provide opportunities for young people and I’ve been impressed with their enthusiasm for the role, and I look forward to working with them alongside my duties throughout the next year.”