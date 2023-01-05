Mansfield police bid to reunite suspected stolen tools with rightful owner

Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield policing team said they recovered some power tools during a recent property search, “and would like to link them back to their rightful owner, but can’t link them to any reported thefts”.

A team spokesman said: “The tools include a Titan hammer drill, Stihl petrol saw and Paslode nail gun. All the items have markings the owner would know about.

“These items are believed to have been stolen in October, November or early December 2022.”

Police are trying to reunite some tools they believe to be stolen with their rightful owner.