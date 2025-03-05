Mansfield pervert wrote ‘graphic and menacing’ guide to paedophilia for underage girls

A Mansfield pervert who wrote a ‘graphic and menacing’ guide to paedophilia aimed at underage girls also secretly filmed young girls using a toilet, a court has heard.

Electricians were rewiring Jordan Gibson’s home when they uncovered a cache of ‘very explicit and disturbing’ letters in his bedroom, in March last year, prosecutor Catherine Picardo told Nottingham Crown Court.

One of them read: “Hey ten-year-old girl. I know where you live. I have seen you playing outside your house. I want you to do something for me. If you get upset or cry about it your mum and dad will die. I have been in prison for murder.”

As well as “guidance for a child on how she should engage in sex with adult males” there were also graphic drawings and pictures.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Gibson, aged 38, was arrested on suspicion of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

His phone was seized and videos of three females using a toilet, two of whom were underage, were found. They had been recorded on a hidden camera.

His barrister, Almas Ben-Aribia, said Gibson deserved credit for his early guilty plea and was of previous good character.

"He called a probation officer back and told the truth without limitation," she said. "Rehabilitation starts with honesty and self-reflection, albeit it came late. He has grappled with the shame.

"The author of a pre-sentence report said it boded well for his ability to manage unhealthy sexual thoughts about children in the future.”

She said he was under the influence of cannabis at the time and there was no evidence the letters were delivered even if they were drafted for that purpose.

Ms Ben-Aribia said Gibson, a forklift truck driver, has “significant stresses in his life” and is the full time carer for his mother who is terminally ill.

She said the offences were “out of character and a one-off.”

Gibson, of Lilac Grove, Church Warsop, admitted possession of a paedophile manual and voyeurism.

On Wednesday, Judge Steven Coupland adjourned sentencing until May 12 so Gibson, who will be subject to notification and monitoring requirements, can spend time with his mother.

“What is going to follow is a prison sentence,” he told Gibson. “What you did is so serious it can’t be dealt with in any other way.”