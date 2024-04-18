Mansfield pervert tried to hide mobile phone containing sick child porn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police discovered indecent material had been uploaded from a Kick account linked to Simon Cutts' email address between July and October 2022, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

When they visited his home on November 3, 2022, Cutts didn't answer the door but the officers waited. When he emerged and got into his car he initially refused to get out and tried to hide his mobile phone.

Analysis of the phone revealed seven category A images, 11 category B images, and seven category C images, where category A is the most extreme.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Still images and videos showed boys and girls aged between three and 12, and the court heard the offences attract sentences of up to 18 months in custody.

Lauren Manuel, mitigating, said Cutts, of previous good character, was entirely honest when he admitted having a sexual interest in children.

The 26-year-old, of Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on December 20 last year.

On Thursday, Judge Julie Warburton said he was in “a state of panic” when he tried to hide the phone.

She noted the “stress he was dealing with at the time” but said “it doesn’t even begin to excuse your behaviour”.

“By looking at images like this, people like you create a market for children to be abused," she told him. "It is not, as some may think, a victimless crime."

But she said his previous good character, his honesty with police and his early guilty plea enabled her to find an alternative to custody.

Cutts received a three year community order with 30 rehabilitation requirement days and a 43-day programme for sex offenders.

Judge Warburton said the sentence was aimed to reduce the risk of him “even contemplating an offence like this again in the future”.

“If you appear before the courts again in the future for similar offending you will find yourself in a very different position,” she told him.