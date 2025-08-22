A Mansfield pervert who was jailed for asking a 12-year-old girl to send him explicit photos of herself on Facebook has admitted a new set of sex offences, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden Cooper was jailed for six years in January 2018 after pleading guilty to four counts of grooming, three counts of making indecent images and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

The court heard Cooper claimed to be 13-years-old when he sent sexual messages to the girl on Facebook and forced her to watch a sex act on Skype.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, Cooper, now aged 29, of Andover Road, returned to Nottingham Crown Court and pleaded guilty to eight new offences.

Nottingham Crown Court

He admitted possessing and distributing indecent photographs of children in July and August 2022

He also admitted breaching the terms of a sexual harm prevention order by failing to notify police that he had an internet-enabled device, and to distributing indecent videos of children, in July this year.

On Thursday, Mark Knowles, mitigating, requested a pre-sentence report, saying: “He really wants to change the scenario.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has not had help before. It may be that he has his head in the sand about the difficulties he has.

“Clearly he needs professional help. He wants to eradicate (the issues he has), otherwise this is going to become a cycle.”

Judge Nirmal Shant KC adjourned the case until October 24 and remanded him back into custody.

“You pleaded guilty to serious matters,” she told him. “It is really important you don’t misunderstand.

"I am adjourning this case to assess the risk and dangerousness you pose to young children.”