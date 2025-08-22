Mansfield pervert jailed for grooming 12-year-old girl admits new sex offences
Aiden Cooper was jailed for six years in January 2018 after pleading guilty to four counts of grooming, three counts of making indecent images and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.
The court heard Cooper claimed to be 13-years-old when he sent sexual messages to the girl on Facebook and forced her to watch a sex act on Skype.
On Thursday, Cooper, now aged 29, of Andover Road, returned to Nottingham Crown Court and pleaded guilty to eight new offences.
He admitted possessing and distributing indecent photographs of children in July and August 2022
He also admitted breaching the terms of a sexual harm prevention order by failing to notify police that he had an internet-enabled device, and to distributing indecent videos of children, in July this year.
On Thursday, Mark Knowles, mitigating, requested a pre-sentence report, saying: “He really wants to change the scenario.
"He has not had help before. It may be that he has his head in the sand about the difficulties he has.
“Clearly he needs professional help. He wants to eradicate (the issues he has), otherwise this is going to become a cycle.”
Judge Nirmal Shant KC adjourned the case until October 24 and remanded him back into custody.
“You pleaded guilty to serious matters,” she told him. “It is really important you don’t misunderstand.
"I am adjourning this case to assess the risk and dangerousness you pose to young children.”