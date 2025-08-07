Mansfield pervert groomed underage girls and sent videos of himself performing sex acts

A Mansfield pervert who groomed two underage girls and sent videos of him performing sexual acts didn’t realise he was really chatting with police operatives, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Kemp replied, “That’s perfect,” when a 13-year-old decoy profile told him her age on the Chatter platform in April last year, said Katie Attenborough, prosecuting.

The conversation quickly turned sexual and he invited her to get into bed with him and touch him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talk moved to Snapchat, where Kemp, aged 22, sent pictures of his genitals and video of him performing a sexual act.

Nottingham Crown Court

He asked her to call him “daddy,” claimed to be 6ft tall with a muscular build, and said her age turned him on.

He offered to come to Peterborough because he was "dead serious" about meeting her, said Ms Attenborough.

The conversations with a 12 year-old profile followed a similar course, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was interviewed by police in October, Kemp made full admissions and said he was “embarrassed and disgusted by his behaviour.”

“He said he knew it was wrong but he was thinking with something other than his brain,” said Ms Attenborough. “He denied being sexually attracted to children.”

Kemp denied speaking to other children but was re-arrested in January when his communications with the 13-year-old profile came to light.

“You believed you were communicating with a child," Judge James Sampson told him. "Your behaviour was disgusting and disgraceful and if there had been a child actually there it would have been highly damaging and very dangerous for that child. Only a prison sentence is appropriate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the judge noted he has no previous convictions, is “obviously” immature, and made immediate admissions.

"I have no doubt you are remorseful and genuinely ashamed,” he said. “On this occasion you can count yourself very lucky indeed. You will not get a second chance.”

Kemp, of Castle Street, Mansfield, admitted two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to cause a child to look at images of sexual activity on April 25.

He received a 14 month sentence, suspended for 21 months, with 30 rehabilitation days and £150 costs. He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and must sign the sex offenders register for ten years.