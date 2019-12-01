Mansfield park 'extremely busy' with underage drinkers on weekends

More than 30 teenagers have been caught drinking underage at a Mansfield park.

Officers are concerned Racecourse Park, in Mansfield, is getting "extremely busy" with teens drinking on a Friday and Saturday evening.

Stock image

The mess left by the youngsters is causing “excessive” work for the council, while the anti-social behaviour around this area is annoying residents.

A police spokesman said: "If your children are out until 9pm on cold evening please double check where they are as this is not a safe environment."

If you are concerned about underage drinking in your area

