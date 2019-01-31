Mansfield paedophile jailed for eight years for rape of 11-year-old girl

A 33-year-old man from Mansfield has been sentenced to eight years in prison for raping an 11-year-old girl.

Shamol Miah, of Little Carter Lane in Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court having pleaded guilty to raping a child under the age of 13.

Miah approached his victim in Mansfield town centre in May last year and they exchanged mobile numbers.

They chatted briefly later that evening before he arranged to pick her up from her house at 4am.

He then took her to a secluded location and raped her in his car before dropping her back off in town.

It was reported to the police with the offender only being known as ‘Adam’ but officers were able to pin Miah to the offences as a result of CCTV enquiries, phone work and DNA evidence.

As well as the prison sentence, he was also given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offender’s register for life.

Detective Inspector Jamie Hill said: “Miah preyed on a very young and vulnerable girl and we are glad that he has been given a considerable prison sentence.

“I’d like to thank all of the officers who worked on this case, from the response officers who helped the victim tell us what had happened through to the investigation and digital teams.

“But most importantly I’d like to thank the victim and her family, for seeing this case through court and helping us to ensure that Miah is unable to harm anyone else in this way.

“No child should suffer sexual abuse and we encourage anyone with any concerns to come forward and report it to us on 101 so we can continue to protect the children of Nottinghamshire.”