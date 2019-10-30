Mansfield paedophile jailed for 30 years for abusing five boys

A paedophile must stay in prison until he is at least 85 after being found guilty of a lifetime of sexual abuse.

Tony Clough, 65, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield was convicted of 15 charges including rapes of children under 13 as well as sexual assault.

Nottingham Crown Court

Five boys were abused, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC sent him to prison for 30 years, saying that he cannot seek parole for 20 years.

Declaring Clough to be a dangerous offender, the judge told him: "You pose a risk of causing serious harm to the public, particularly young boys, and you have pursued this behaviour throughout your adult life.

"I have no hesitation to say, given the opportunity, you would do it again as soon as possible."

Under the terms of the sentence, Clough cannot apply to the Parole Board until he has served 20 years.

He may have to serve the full term, not being free until he is 95. Even then, he would risk immediate recall for eight more years.

The judge told Clough: "The fact that you are old cannot shield you. If you can't survive the sentence, then some may feel cheated and probably rightly so."

He said that the two-week trial had "stripped away" the dignity of victims, saying: "This is such a catalogue of filth."

Jonathan Straw, prosecuting, told the court: "Lives have been irrevocably stained."

Clough moved to Tenerife five years ago. He stood in silence when sent to prison with the judge adding: "You are a disgrace. I hope one day you will feel some shame for what you did."

After the hearing, one victim's relative said: "It has taken 22 months since the allegations came out

for people to get the justice they deserve.

"Now we have got the sentence, we will get the victims counselling. We are just so glad."

The trial was held in front of a jury of five women and seven men. As they filed out, one victim quietly and repeatedly said: "Thank you."

Clough was found guilty eight counts of rape of a child under 13; one rape; one attempted rape of a child; three sexual assaults of a child; one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was cleared one charge of the rape of a child.