Mansfield paedophile handed three-month suspended sentence for child abuse

A 51-year-old man from Mansfield has been handed a three-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a sexual assault on a child in April last year.

Philip Potter, of Clifton Grove, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (January 2).

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said he has also been placed on the sex offenders register for seven years in addition to the three-month custodial sentence, which will be suspended for two years.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Holloway of Nottinghamshire Police said the authorities are committed to ensuring those responsible for such offences are brought to justice as sexual offences can have a devastating impact on people’s lives.

“Nottinghamshire Police are committed to ensuring that those responsible for such offences are brought to justice, as well as providing appropriate care for victims throughout both the investigation and court process,” he said.