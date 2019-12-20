Mansfield one-punch attacker who left victim with bleed on brain handed suspended sentence

A man has been sentenced after a one-punch attack in Mansfield Town Centre left the victim with a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.

Jordon Peabody, of Ninth Avenue, Forest Town, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was given a suspended prison sentence when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court last Friday (13 December 2019).

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was out in Regent Street, during the early hours of 3 August 2018 when he was punched once by 22-year-old Peabody.

He fell to the floor, hitting his head on the pavement. He needed hospital treatment for injuries including a bleed on the brain, fractured skull and perforated ear drum.

Peabody was given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to do 120 hours’ unpaid work, to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, to pay a £140 victim surcharge and to abide by a three-month curfew.

Detective Sergeant Mark Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This unprovoked assault by Peabody left his victim with serious injuries and it has also had a significant psychological impact.

“Just one punch can cause life- changing injuries and even death.

“A moment of aggression, whether unprovoked or in self-defence, can result in a lifetime of consequences, regret and guilt. If you find yourself involved in a fight, our advice is to walk away. It could save your life.

“I hope this case shows that Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate violent offences of this nature and I would like to thank the victim and all the witnesses who supported this case.”