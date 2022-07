Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield South beat team paid a visit to Cedar House Day Nursery, at Ransom Wood Business Park, as part of their efforts to engage with the community.

A team spokesman said: “They all had a great time and got the chance to interact with the police vehicle, as well as meet the team and speak about the life as a police community support officer.

“The Mansfield South beat team would like to thank everyone at the Cedar House Day Nursery, for a great time.”