Mansfield mum's 'blow-out' with friends ended with a night in the cells

Rachel Reid was warned she would be removed from the Widow Frost pub if she carried on drinking at 9.45pm on May 22, said prosecutor Fatima Laher.

"She continued to drink from her friend's glass," she said, adding that as she was ushered out Reid fell over a table and shoved the doorman twice in the chest.

She then grabbed him by the throat and slapped the left side of his face, leaving two scratches near his eye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Widow Frost, on Leeming Street, Mansfield.

When she was approached outside the Leeming Street pub by a PCSO, Reid said: "I slapped him around the face, so what?"

She later told police ‘she couldn't recall the allegations’ and admitted she ‘goes through phrases of binge drinking one or two bottles of wine’.

The court was told she has a previous conviction for a similar offence 11 years ago.

Leslie Pidcock, mitigating, said: "She was incredibly candid with the police. She can't really account for why she was quite so affected by alcohol."

She said the mum-of-two was studying to become an adult social worker but ‘her conviction may mean she has to re-think that career path’.

"She went out with friends for a blow-out that went badly wrong and she spent the night in the cells.

“Her first memory was of waking up in the police cells in complete disbelief,” said probation officer Greta Percival.

She said Reid had been ‘very excited’ at the prospect of socialising after lockdown and consumed three glasses of wine before getting a taxi to the pub.

She added that the circumstances of Reid’s previous conviction were similar to this one, and said ‘substance misuse is a problem’.

Reid, 37, of Noel Street, admitted assault by beating when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She received a 12-month community order with six rehabilitation days and 40 hours of unpaid work. She must pay a £95 surcharge, £85 court costs and £80 compensation to the doorman. She was also banned from visiting the Widow Frost for the next year.