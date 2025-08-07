A Mansfield mum who drove her thumbs into a woman's eyes in a fit of rage following a dispute between their families has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Noble pulled up beside the woman, who had just dropped her son off at school, at 9.30am on March 13 last year, and said: “I am sick of you being a rat.”

Sarah Angus, prosecuting, said Noble got out, shouting abuse, and jabbed her thumbs into the woman’s eyes, causing a corneal abrasion, while trying to scratch her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Noble had previously been reported to the police for an alleged assault by her victim.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She has five previous convictions and was last in trouble for failing to report an accident in July 2024.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Noble deserved credit for her early guilty plea and is remorseful about the year-old offence.

“She fully accepts the incident should not have happened and her behaviour was wrong,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any custodial sentence would have a massive impact not only on her but on her two children.”

She has been signed off work as a cleaner until November but is suitable for unpaid light duties, Ms Pursglove added.

Noble, aged 42, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on June 10.

On Thursday she received a 12 month community order, with 12 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

She was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. No compensation was awarded in case it aggravates the situation.