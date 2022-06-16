Mansfield motorists targeted in speeding crackdown

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team visited Nottingham Road and Chatsworth Drive for the ‘Fatal Four’ operation.

Fatal four refers to the four most common causes of serious injury road collisions: inappropriate speed; using a mobile phone while driving; not wearing a seatbelt; and drink-driving.

A team spokesman of yesterday’s operation: said: “Several vehicles were stopped and drivers were given words of advice about their manner of driving.

Police carried out a 'fatal four' operation.

“Six motorists were subsequently found driving in excess of the 30 miles per hour speed limit, ranging from 36-41mph, and were issued with a Traffic Offence Report and further education on the dangers of speeding.”

One vehicle was clocked at 41mph.