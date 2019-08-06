Mansfield medical centre advises patients to still attend appointments as travellers pitch up on car park

Patients at a Forest Town medical practice are being advised to park cars "at their own risk" after a group of travellers pitched up on its car park.

The Crown Medical Centre, on Crown Farm Way, had to temporarily close on Tuesday, August 6, while staff handled the group of travellers that had arrived on its car park.

Crown Medical Centre, on Crown Farm Way, Forest Town.

The centre reopened on Tuesday morning but staff at the practice advised its patients that their cars would be “left at owners’ risk” and, initially, to consider re-booking their appointments.

In a statement to patients, a medical centre spokesman said: “There is restricted parking due to travellers on site.

“You can get access via driving around the barrier. As always vehicles are left at owners risk.

“We advise that unless you have a medical emergency, patients should re-book their appointments.

“If you want to re-book your appointment please contact reception.”

The centre announced to patients at 10am on Tuesday that it was to close “due to patient safety”, but shortly afterwards it had reopened.

Patients have now been advised to attend their appointments as planned, but to report any anti-social behaviour to the police.

David Ainsworth, locality director for the Mid Nottinghamshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We are advising patients to attend their appointments as planned.

“The local police are aware of the situation and are supporting patients and staff at the practice.

"We would urge anyone who experiences anti-social behaviour to call 101 as well as inform practice staff.”