Mansfield Mayor joins police officers on Friday night patrol

The Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams headed out on patrol with the Mansfield Town centre policing team on Friday (October 4).

Officers demonstrated what a typical afternoon and evening looks like in Mansfield.

The Mayor saw first-hand the work done as part of Operation Prolate which tackles antisocial behaviour in the area , how the force uses knife arches at the town's bus station to combat knife crime, as well as patrolling Layton Burroughs and the Town Centre.

During the patrol, one arrest was made in the town centre for breach of court bail conditions and a high risk missing person was located.

Inspector Nick Butler said: "It was fantastic to welcome the Mayor and he was given a great insight of what a typical shift is like for officers in Mansfield during our night time economy."

Mr Abrahams added: “This highly visible campaign targets important issues in our town centre and demonstrates our commitment to keeping Mansfield safe, welcoming and open for businesses. I was pleased to see the strong relationship that our local police team has with town centre businesses.”