Mansfield man’s violent threats left ex-partner so scared she wants to move house

A Mansfield man who bombarded a woman with violent threats after she ended their casual relationship left her so scared she wants to move house, a court has heard.

Corey Strouther promised to strike "when she least expected it" shortly after his victim split up with him on November 20 last year, said Alison McIlroy, prosecuting.

Between November 22 and 27 last year he sent messages to her on Whatsapp, Telegram, Instagram, email, voice message, Snapchat and Facebook.

Strouther, aged 30, seemed “fixated on her” and “used threats of violence to intimidate her to comply,” said Ms McIlroy.

Nottingham Magistrates Court. (Picture: Staff.)

“My life compared to what it was is nothing,” his victim said in a statement. “I used to be outgoing, fun and independent.

“I just want to erase this from my memory. I feel like I have been in jail in my own house and head. My life has changed but I have done nothing wrong.”

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Strouther apologised and claimed he would never have carried out the threats.

"He knows there can't be any excuses for the way he has behaved," he said. "He has no intention to have any more contact."

At the time he was under stress because of proceedings in the Family Court and thinks anger management would help him.

Strouther, of Tuckers Lane, admitted stalking involving serious alarm or distress, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on July 16.

On Wednesday, August 20, he received a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, with 210 hours of unpaid work and 18 rehabilitation days.

A five-year restraining order “to give (his victim) the time and space to rebuild her life” was imposed.