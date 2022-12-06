Mansfield man’s spending spree with stolen bank card ended in JD Sports

Ricky Cross stole a handbag, containing £200 cash and the bank card, which was left outside an address on the street where he lives, overnight, on August 31, said prosecutor Anette Holland.

The next day he used the card to buy £43 of T-shirts from Millets and a £68 mobile phone from CeX, before trying to buy £138 of items from JD Sports.

When the card was declined he picked up an Adidas T-shirt and left without paying.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Cross, aged 30, returned moments later and took two pairs of tracksuit bottoms to the fitting room. He left wearing one pair under his own trousers and triggered the alarm.

Receipts for the goods he bought were found on him and recovered, but Cross made 'no comment' when he was interviewed.

The court heard he has 32 previous convictions for 60 offences dating back to 2007, including 20 thefts and one previous fraud, as well as burglary, court breaches and drug matters. He was last before the courts in August for interfering with a motor vehicle.

"This was an opportunistic offence with very little planning," said Ms Holland.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said Cross entered his guilty plea on the basis there was no cash in the handbag.

“I think I am entitled to say this is not the most sophisticated offence you will have come across,” he said.

The court heard Cross is not fit to work because he suffers from schizophrenia, but is taking medication to control it.

He told a probation officer it was ‘a spur of the moment offence’ and he didn’t think he would get caught.

He was taking amphetmaine daily but he has since stopped and his mental health has improved, the officer said.

Cross, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, admitted theft, attempted theft and three counts of fraud by false representation, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

