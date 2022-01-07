Mansfield man’s £962 bill for punching reveller in the face after he bumped into him

Mac Holbrook lashed out at the man as they stood outside Rush night club, on Clumber Street, at 1.25am on November 21, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

"The victim was well known to him and has no memory of what happened," she said. "But the incident was captured on CCTV."

Holbrook hit the man twice in the face, leaving him with a cut lip and a sore nose. When police arrived Holbrook tried to run off but was detained after a short chase.

Rush Late Bar on Clumber Street.

When he was subsequently interviewed by police he admitted what he did and apologised in a prepared statement.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for dissimilar matters.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Holbrook claimed a friend of the victim had pushed him earlier in the evening, and an argument had broken out.

"He accepts he was intoxicated and enters a guilty plea at the first available opportunity."

The self-employed railway worker would find a curfew and unpaid work difficult because of the hours he works and the times he has contact with his son, Mr Hogarth added.

Holbrook, 24, of Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay his victim £150 in compensation, along with a £67 surcharge and £85 court costs.