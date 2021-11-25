Mansfield man’s messages to ex left her ‘scared to leave the house’

Adam Pawlak sent the woman “multiple texts and emails” which were "hurtful and offensive," between March 2 and 17, and hacked her social media accounts to post offensive messages, on April 7 and 8.

Prosecutor Anna Pierrepont said the relationship ended some time ago, but she let him move back in to her home after he lost his job and had nowhere else to live, in October of last year.

"During that time he was trying to discuss their relationship,” said Ms Pierrepont. “She wanted to emphasize that although they were living together, they weren't a couple."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

His ex had to call the police when he began suffering withdrawal symptoms, and Pawlak was charged with possession of amphetamine on March 14, and again on March 23.

In a statement, his former partner said: "He messaged me multiple times. His messages were hurtful and made me feel upset and worried."

"She is now scared to leave the house," said Ms Pierrepoint. "When she does see him she has a panic attack and shakes.

“She now feels she needs help to get her back on track and leave a normal life."

Pawlak was finally arrested after he was seen riding an electric scooter without a licence or insurance, on October 17.

John Pendlebury, mitigating, said Pawlak deserved full credit for his entering his guilty pleas at an early opportunity.

"He acknowledges he had a problem with amphetamine use,” he added.

"He now understands the relationship is over.”

Pawlak, 34, now of Scarrington Court, Mansfield, admitted five counts of sending malicious communications, two counts of Class B drug possession and the motoring offences, when he appeared in court on October 19.

On Thursday, he received six weeks, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days, and six points on his licence.

Mansfield magistrates also ordered him to pay £500 compensation to his former partner, with £85 court costs and a £128 government surcharge.