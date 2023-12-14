News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man’s criminal past revealed after ‘attacking’ victim in rape trial

A Mansfield barber on trial for rape had his criminal past revealed after telling a jury his alleged victim was promiscuous, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:53 GMT
Liam Draycott claimed the woman invited him to her home where they had consensual sex soon after approaching him on a night out, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Draycott, aged 33, described her as "bubbly" and said she told him she'd recently had sex with the barman before "bombarding" him with text and Snapchat messages.

While cross-examining him, prosecutor Stuart Lody told him: “You knew full well you shouldn't make any attacks on the complainant suggesting she was some sort of local slag who would have sex with anyone.”

“I am on trial for rape,” Draycott said. “I just answered the questions.”

Describing him as “an experienced criminal," Mr Lody listed the defendant’s previous convictions for theft, violence, robbery and drugs, between 2006 and 2021.

“I am not saying I am squeaky clean,” he said. “I have not had the best upbringing. That's one of the reasons why I changed my name. I have really changed in the last eight years.”

Draycott said he probably took cocaine on the night of the alleged rape and admitted cheating on his girlfriend.

He said he set up his barber shop after learning the trade in prison, but said the business was “nearly ruined” because of the court case.

On Thursday, the court heard his alleged victim sent him a Snapchat message at 1.04am saying: “Let me know if you ever want do anything.”

She later agreed he could come round, but added: "no funny business” with a laughing emoji.

He said he waited around the corner until she asked where he was, and she answered the door dressed only in a towel. Draycott maintained they had consensual sex and denied ever being violent towards women.

“You're a fast mover aren't you?” Mr Lody asked. “It was seconds later you had her pinned against the wall and were forcing your tongue down her throat. You are somebody who has a background of taking what you want by force."

Lucy Jones, defending, said his alleged victim chased him, and his previous convictions were irrelevant.

Draycott, formerly Spencer, of Moor Street, Mansfield, denies rape. The trial continues.