Mansfield man who terrorised neighbours with petrol bombs and Taser has new home

At a hearing in March, Nottingham Crown court heard that Jamie Hutchinson threw the plastic bottle filled with petrol and fitted with a fuse onto the artificial lawn behind his neighbour's Beckingham Court bungalow, on March 2, last year.

A similar glass device was discovered after his "terrified" neighbour told police, said prosecutor Abigail Joyce.

He thought the attempted arson attack was revenge for reporting 38-year-old Hutchinson after he threatened him with a bow.

The next day Hutchinson accused a man who lived opposite of spitting on his car before calling at his front door and lunging at him with the Taser.

"He managed to force the door shut," said Ms Joyce. "He heard the Taser crackle as it was discharged but he wasn't hit."

This victim decided to "keep quiet in the hope that would be the end of it," but ten days later Hutchinson spat on him in the street and told him he had Covid.

"Worried about what the defendant would do next," he called the police after seeing Hutchinson hack at a sofa and a fence with a machete.

Police uncovered an arsenal in Hutchinson's home, including six throwing knives, a sword, fuse cord, a dart-firer, a crossbow, a mini cannon, bows, arrows, and a petrol can.

He denied everything when he was interviewed, but later admitted he had been under the influence of mamba at the time.

On Friday, Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Hutchinson has served 13 and a half months in custody while on remand and has been offered a place to live with his cousin.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC sentenced him to two years, suspended for 48 months, and imposed a restraining order banning him from going to Beckingham Court for five years, except when accompanied by a police officer to collect his possessions.