Mansfield man who terrified neighbours with petrol bombs and Taser must be re-homed

Jamie Hutchinson threw the plastic bottle, filled with petrol and fitted with a fuse, onto artificial grass behind his nextdoor neighbour's Beckingham Court bungalow, on March 2, last year.

A similar glass device was discovered after his "terrified" victim told police, said prosecutor Abigail Joyce.

He thought the attempted arson attack was revenge for reporting 38-year-old Hutchinson after he threatened the man, described as vulnerable, with a bow.

Nottingham Crown Court.

The next day Hutchinson accused a man who lived opposite him of spitting on his car before calling at his front door and lunging at him with the Taser.

"He managed to force the door shut," said Ms Joyce. "He heard the Taser crackle as it was discharged but he wasn't hit."

This victim decided to "keep quiet in the hope that would be the end of it," but ten days later Hutchinson spat on him in the street and told him he had Covid.

"Worried about what the defendant would do next”, he called the police after seeing Hutchinson hack at a sofa and a fence with a machete.

Police uncovered an arsenal in Hutchinson's home, including throwing knives, a sword, fuse cord that matched the bombs, a dart-firer, a crossbow, a miniature cannon with gun-powder, bows, arrows, and a petrol can. The Taser was on charge beside his bed.

He denied everything when he was interviewed, but later admitted he had been under the influence of mamba at the time.

Benn Robinson, mitigating, said the defendant has already served the equivalent of two years in custody while on remand and the council is in the process of finding him another home.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he amassed the weaponry while mentally ill and "he clearly had a persecution complex”.

On Friday, Judge Stuart Rafferty QC adjourned sentencing for three weeks so new accommodation, "somewhere he is not taking the stigma of what he has done”, could be found.

He said: “If he went back they would probably raise the bunting temporarily and set it on fire.”

Hutchinson pleaded guilty to attempted arson, assault and possession of an offensive weapon.